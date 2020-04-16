|
Sherri Lynne (Brown) Brechbiel, 71, of Greencastle, PA passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD.
Born August 6, 1948 in Grafton, WV, she was the daughter of the late Alfred R. and Detta L. (Glover) Brown.
A lifelong resident of the Greencastle area, she graduated from the Greencastle Area High School with the Class of 1967.
She married the love of her life, her husband of 52 years, Dennis "Denny" Brechbiel, January 12, 1968 in the Pleasant Hill Church in Coseytown, PA.
She retired in 2007 from the Greencastle Area School District where she worked for about 25 years.
She was a member of the Greencastle American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and a social member of the Greencastle VFW.
In Sherri's early years she loved to sew, crochet, garden, watch her kids play sports, go camping and ride four wheelers. In her later years she loved getting to watch her grandkids play sports, especially her youngest granddaughter, Sydney when she would play travel softball. She also found great joy spending time at her cabin in West Virginia.
Left behind to celebrate her memory are her husband, Denny, three children: Jay Brechbiel and his wife, Dana of Greencastle; Brandt Brechbiel and his wife, Heather of Chambersburg, PA and Amy Kreitz and her husband, Josh of Fairfield, PA; ten grandchildren: Collin, Ainsley, Bryce, Chase, Brandon, Alesha, Emily, Tyler, Sydney and Madison; three great-grandchildren: Brooke, Avery, Axton; an estranged sister, Tina Warfield of Greencastle and three nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Alfred D. Brown.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greencastle Antrim Education Foundation, P.O. Box 623 Greencastle, PA 17225.
Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle, is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 16, 2020