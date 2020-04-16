Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
521 South Washington Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2511
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherri Lynne (Brown) Brechbiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherri Lynne (Brown) Brechbiel


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherri Lynne (Brown) Brechbiel Obituary

Sherri Lynne (Brown) Brechbiel, 71, of Greencastle, PA passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD.
Born August 6, 1948 in Grafton, WV, she was the daughter of the late Alfred R. and Detta L. (Glover) Brown.
A lifelong resident of the Greencastle area, she graduated from the Greencastle Area High School with the Class of 1967.
She married the love of her life, her husband of 52 years, Dennis "Denny" Brechbiel, January 12, 1968 in the Pleasant Hill Church in Coseytown, PA.
She retired in 2007 from the Greencastle Area School District where she worked for about 25 years.
She was a member of the Greencastle American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and a social member of the Greencastle VFW.
In Sherri's early years she loved to sew, crochet, garden, watch her kids play sports, go camping and ride four wheelers. In her later years she loved getting to watch her grandkids play sports, especially her youngest granddaughter, Sydney when she would play travel softball. She also found great joy spending time at her cabin in West Virginia.
Left behind to celebrate her memory are her husband, Denny, three children: Jay Brechbiel and his wife, Dana of Greencastle; Brandt Brechbiel and his wife, Heather of Chambersburg, PA and Amy Kreitz and her husband, Josh of Fairfield, PA; ten grandchildren: Collin, Ainsley, Bryce, Chase, Brandon, Alesha, Emily, Tyler, Sydney and Madison; three great-grandchildren: Brooke, Avery, Axton; an estranged sister, Tina Warfield of Greencastle and three nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Alfred D. Brown.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greencastle Antrim Education Foundation, P.O. Box 623 Greencastle, PA 17225.
Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle, is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -