Mrs. Shirley Ann (Peiffer) Smith, 85, of New Cumberland, PA and formerly of 12145 Skyhawk Drive, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.
Born March 2, 1935 in Antrim Twp. Franklin Co. Pa., she was the daughter of the late Margie E. Peiffer Bailey.
Mrs. Smith and her late husband, Sherman Lee Smith, were married July 20, 1952 in Hagerstown, MD. They moved to their Skyhawk Drive address in 2002 and to New Cumberland in April 2010.
Mrs. Smith was employed as an assembler for Boeing Aircraft Manufacturing in Ridley, PA; teacher's aide for the Chester-Upland School District in Chester, PA and later as a server for Dunkin Donuts in Aston, PA. She also employed in the grinding department at Teledyne Landis Machine Company, Waynesboro, PA then operated her own house cleaning services in the Waynesboro, PA. She retired in 2009.
Mrs. Smith was a member of Rouzerville Church of the Brethren and attended Five Forks Brethren in Christ Church. She also was a member of National AARP Association.
Mrs. Smith is survived by two sons, Earle A. Smith of Martinsburg, WV and Dennis J. Smith of New Cumberland and his wife; daughter/niece Brenda Sue Sites of Stephens City, VA with her husband and children; step-daughter Yvette Williams of Tallahassee, FL with her husband and children; 3 grandchildren. In addition, Mrs. Smith has one sister, Earlene Spielman of Winchester, VA and a number of uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews from the Waynesboro and Greencastle, PA of Franklin County.
In addition to her husband and mother, she was preceded in death by a son, Terry L. Smith who died in 1954; a grandson, Thomas Smith; and numerous Uncles and Aunts.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Harbaugh Church Cemetery, near Rouzerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 205 Grandview Ave., Suite 304, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 5, 2020.