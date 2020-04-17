|
Shirley Jane (McFerren) Diller was born January 20, 1937 and passed away April 16, 2020.
She was the daughter of Margaret Arlene McFerren. She lived her entire life in the Waynesboro area.
Mrs. Diller attended the Waynesboro school system with the class of 1956, then later on she earned her GED degree.
She married Reginald H. Diller, son of Job S. and Helen M. (Stockslager) Diller on July 30, 1955 in the Grace Brethren Church in Hagerstown, with Rev. William Wiles officiating.
In her early life, Mrs. Diller worked at the Waynesboro Shoe Co, Connie's Sportswear, and American Greeting Card Company as a merchandiser for 15 years.
She enjoyed roller skating, bowling and yearly trips to Ocean City MD for the Sunfest with her daughter and friends for nineteen consecutive years.
She was a past member of the Otterbein U.B. in Christ church, but most recently has attended the Faith United Methodist Church, Waynesboro.
As of November 16, 2018, she entered the Leland of Laurel Run as a resident in the dementia care center.
She is survived by her husband, Reginald H. Diller; two children Saundra L. (Diller) Barnett, Brian K. Diller; and one granddaughter Shannon E. Barnett and her husband, Kevin Foose all of Waynesboro.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. There will be no viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Faith United Methodist Church, 104 N. Potomac Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 17, 2020