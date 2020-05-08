|
|
Mrs. Shirley M. (Kauffman) Chambers, 75, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in the Shippensburg Healthcare Center.
Born August 28, 1944 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Merv and Janet Kauffman.
In her early life, Mrs. Chambers worked at Piney Mountain Nursing home, however she was a homemaker most of her life.
While a resident of Shippensburg Healthcare Center, she was active with the church and Bible study groups and was head resident for patient advocacy.
Mrs. Chambers enjoyed painting, coloring, going on walks and animals.
She is survived by five children, Sterling Shultz of Waynesboro, Lennis Shultz of Waynesboro, Allen Shultz, III of South Mountain, Marty Shultz of Pond Bank, PA, and Arthur Chambers of Annapolis, MD; three step-children, Dolores Barnes of Waynesboro, Nancy Funt of Waynesboro and Ronald Chambers, Jr. of South Mountain; numerous grandchildren; one sister, Betty Naugle of South Mountain; two brothers, Tom Kauffman of Fayetteville and Woody Kauffman of South Mountain; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Allen L. "Bussy" Shultz, Jr.; her second husband, Ronald T. Chambers, Sr.; one sister, Maggie Sheffler; and one brother, Merv Kauffman.
Private graveside services will be held in Oaklawn Cemetery, Gettysburg, PA with Dr. D. Neil Suders officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 8, 2020