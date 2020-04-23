|
Mr. Stanley E. McIntire, 88, a resident of Quincy Village, Waynesboro and formerly of Orchard Ave., Blue Ridge Summit, PA, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in the nursing home.
Born January 18, 1932 in Fairfield, PA he was the son of the late Joseph and Thelma (Eighenbrode) McIntire.
He was a graduate of the Washington Township High School with the Class of 1949.
Mr. McIntire served with the United States Army, the Army Reserves, and the National Guard. He retired from the Army after 39 years of service.
He and his wife of over 61 years, Mrs. Lois L. (Kepner) McIntire, were married January 1955 in St. Mary's Church, Fairfield, PA.
Mr. McIntire was a member of St. Rita's Catholic Church, Blue Ridge Summit; American Legion Post #42, Hagerstown, MD; V.F.W. Post #6319, Greencastle, PA; AMVETS, Hagerstown; Acacia Lodge #586 F. & A.M., Waynesboro; and the 29th Division Association, Waynesboro. He enjoyed NASCAR races, going out to eat, and life in general.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a brother Donald McIntire of Blue Ridge Summit; and various extended family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Alice Garland.
Private graveside services will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fairfield, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 23, 2020