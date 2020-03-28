|
|
Stanley L. Crilley, 77, a longtime resident of the Trinity House in Waynesboro, joined his beloved wife in Heaven on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation Center.
Born June 5, 1942, he was the son of the late Clarence B. and Lulu R. (Yingling) Crilley, Sr and had been an employee of the Waynesboro Construction Company.
He married the former Janet Swisher on March 28, 1964, and became a widower when Janet passed away in 2006 after 42 wonderful years of marriage.In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Gladys Kriner, Mary Menger, Lorenzo Crilley, Hilda Byers and Bill Haugh.
Stanley was a member of the Full Gospel Pentecostal Church, Emmitsburg, Maryland and loved listening to Gospel and Bluegrass music. An avid outdoorsman, he was a hunter and spent time at the community garden planting various fruits, vegetables and flowers. He was known for his junk collecting and that he always wanted to be called "Reverend Black". With a keen sense of humor and quick wit, he enjoyed teasing his friends, and even more, when they teased him back.
Surviving are his sisters: Henrietta Rowe, Waynesboro and Fern Pryor, Waynesboro; his brother: Clarence Crilley, Jr. (and his wife, Rose), Zullinger; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when it is safe to have gatherings.
Contributions in his memory may be made to his church, 17228 Eylers Valley Road, Emmitsburg, MD, 21727.
Nickel-Lochstampfor Family Funeral Homes is handling arrangements.
For condolences and updates on service information, please visit www.lochstampforfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 28, 2020