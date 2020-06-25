Stanley Linden Mann passed from this life to the next on June 23, 2020 at his home in Ellery, IL. Stan the Mann was born on his brother Ron's tenth birthday, June 27, 1950 in Ellery, IL. Stan grew up on the family farm with parents Virgil and MaryAnn (Shepherd) Mann & brothers Ray, Ron, Steve and Mike Mann.
Stan enjoyed living on the farm, but didn't want to make his living as a farmer.
Stan and Shirley King Mann were married in the Little Prairie Christian Church in Albion, IL on Sept. 11, 1971 and to this union were born 3 sons, Jacob, John, and James.
Stan was born an engineer, but the University of Illinois made it official in June of 1972. Stan's work experience carried him from Milwaukee, WI., York, PA., Chambersburg, PA., and lastly working for Flanders Electric in Evansville, IN.
He was a design engineer of motor controls. His designs are in naval ships radars systems to make them steady in stormy or calm seas, bread factories to make golden potato rolls, plastic container manufacturing for apple sauce, printing newspapers, turn-table stages for rock-n-roll shows, and mining coal in the mountains of Montana. He loved being a problem solver and he loved being an engineer, but he would tell you that foremost he loved God, his wife, his sons, and friends.
Stan was a member of the Little Prairie Christian Church in Albion, Edwards County Sportsman Club, and was an amateur pilot.
Stan is survived by his wife Shirley, two sons, Jacob (Melissa) Mann of Nashville, TN and James (Megan) Mann of Albuquerque, NM; Daughter-in-law, Heather Mann of Johnson City, TN; Three brothers, Mike (Lois) Mann of Ellery, Steven Mann of Olney, IL and Ron (Marilyn) Mann of Albion; Seven grandchildren, Jacob, Carter and Mason of Nashville, TN, Fiona and Virgil of Albuquerque, NM and Jonathan and Hanna of Johnson City, TN; Sister-in-law, Nina Mann of Albion and multiple nieces and nephews. Preceding Stan in death were his parents, Virgil and MaryAnn Mann, son John S. Mann, brother Ray Mann and sister in-law LaDonna Mann.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Little Prairie Cemetery west of Albion, IL with Pastor Tom Cater officiating. There will be no visitation. Friends and family are asked to go directly to the cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Little Prairie Christian Church or to the Wounded Warrior Project and will be accepted at Nale's Funeral Home in Albion which are in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences and fond memories can be left for the family at www.nalesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 25, 2020.