Mr. Steve H. Graham, 74, of Sabillasville, MD, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Kline Hospice House, Mt. Airy, MD.
Born February 25, 1945 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Donald A. and Virginia (Steck) Graham. He lived his early life in the Waynesboro area.
Steve graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School class of 1964. He later received his B.S.in Psychology from Mount St. Mary's College, Emmitsburg, MD in 1971. He also had 13 educational trips to Africa.
Steve worked from 1972 until 1977 as the director of the Salisbury (MD) Zoo. He later worked from 1977-1982 as the Director of the Baltimore Zoo; and from 1982-1992 as the Director of the Detroit Zoological Parks Department, including Detroit Zoo, Belle Isle Zoo, and Belle Isle Aquarium. He retired in 1992. Following his retirement, he was the Interim Executive Director of the Wicomico County Humane Society from 1999-2000 and in 2001 he was the Interim Executive Director of the SPCA of the Eastern Shore.
He was a member of the American Association of Zoological Parks and Aquariums, where he was a Professional Fellow Member from 1971-1991; American Association of Museums, where he was a Contributing Trustee; the American Ornithologists Union; Committee to Preserve Assateague Island, Inc.; International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, Species Survival Commission, Asian Elephant Specialist Group; the National Chimpanzee Breeding and Research Program Advisory Committee; The Nature Conservancy; NAACP Gold Life Member; Chesapeake Bay Foundation; Jane Goodall Institute; The Institute at Renfrew Board of Directors; and Waynesboro Historical Society Board of Directors.
Steve was a former member of the Wicomico Humane Society – President; Wicomico Environmental Trust Chairman; Holy Land Conservation Fund Board of Directors; Baltimore Attractions Association – President; Foodbank of the Eastern Shore – Past Chairman; SPCA of the Eastern Shore – Past President; Johns Hopkins University, Adjunct Professor; Arizona Primate Foundation Advisory Board; Ward Wildfowl Foundation Advisory Board; Wayne State University, Department of Biological Science, Adjunct Assistant Professor; and the Virginia Foundation for Natural Resources Board of Trustees
He was proud to have been a recovering alcoholic who was also a published author, having written Amiable Little Beasts in 1980 and Sunset at the Zoo in 2016. Steve also enjoyed antiques and attending auctions.
He is survived by one daughter: Hilary R. Jenner of Hartly, DE; two grandchildren, Brianna and Ralynn Jenner; one sister, Melissa Johns of Pittsburgh, PA; and 2 nieces, Amanda and Cassandra
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 12, 2019, in The Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro, 105 E. Main Street, with Rev. Ruth Ward officiating. Burial will be private in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Institute at Renfrew, 1010 East Main Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 8, 2019