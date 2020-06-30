Steven L. “Big Steve” Woodring
Mr. Steven L. "Big Steve" Woodring, 66, of Waynesboro, PA, died Sunday morning, June 28, 2020 in Quincy Village, Waynesboro.
Born August 9, 1953 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Lester and Julia (Cauffman) Woodring.
He was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School and later served with the United States Army during Vietnam.
Steve worked at Letterkenny Army Depot for many years.
In his early life, he was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Waynesboro and was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins. He was also a member of Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, William Max McLaughlin V.F.W. Post #695, Moose Lodge #1191, Eagles Club, Inc., Fraternal Order of the Eagles #1758, and The Owl's Club, all of Waynesboro.
Steve is survived by five children, Steven Woodring, Jr. (Heather Pryor), Dustin Woodring (Pam), Nick Woodring (Crystal), Kristin Glenn (Mike), and Josh Woodring (Annika Blair), all of Waynesboro; 20 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Frank Woodring and one sister, Florine Long.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St, Waynesboro with Pastor Greg Helman officiating. Burial will follow in Antietam Cemetery, Waynesboro, where military honors will be conducted by the honor guard of Charles Nitterhouse V.F.W. Post #695, Chambersburg.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, Thursday morning, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Waynesboro Youth League, P.O. Box 482, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
