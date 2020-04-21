|
|
Susan Lorraine Myers, 93, of Sheely Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Chambersburg Hospital.
Born April 17, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Aaron and Susan (Heefner) Myers.
Lorraine was employed by Waynesboro Knitting Mill for many years.
She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening and tending her flowers.
Lorraine is survived by three nieces, Darlene Kelly (Terry), Kimberley White (Rich) and Emily Martin (Jack); and one nephew, Arnold Myers.
She was the last of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Arnold Myers.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
