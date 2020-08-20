Mr. Theodore O. "Teddy" Newcomer, 72, of Cascade, MD passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born September 13, 1947 in Smithsburg, MD he was the son of the late William H. Newcomer, Sr. and Stella (Bricker) Newcomer.
Mr. Newcomer was employed as an assembler at Frick Company, Waynesboro, PA. He retired in December 2010 after 32 years there.
He enjoyed working on cars and model trains.
Mr. Newcomer is survived by his wife Sandra Sweitzer of Greencastle, PA; a daughter Robyn Kohler and her husband Jim of Waynesboro; a grandson Devin Kohler; one brother; five sisters and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one brother.
Services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Inc., Greencastle, PA. Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com.