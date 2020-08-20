1/
Theodore O. “Teddy” Newcomer
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Theodore O. "Teddy" Newcomer, 72, of Cascade, MD passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born September 13, 1947 in Smithsburg, MD he was the son of the late William H. Newcomer, Sr. and Stella (Bricker) Newcomer.
Mr. Newcomer was employed as an assembler at Frick Company, Waynesboro, PA. He retired in December 2010 after 32 years there.
He enjoyed working on cars and model trains.
Mr. Newcomer is survived by his wife Sandra Sweitzer of Greencastle, PA; a daughter Robyn Kohler and her husband Jim of Waynesboro; a grandson Devin Kohler; one brother; five sisters and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one brother.
Services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Inc., Greencastle, PA. Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 20, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robert Helfrick
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved