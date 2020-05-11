Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony L. Adolini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony L. Adolini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony L. Adolini Obituary

Mr. Tony L. Adolini, 71, of South Mountain Road, Fayetteville, Pa., died Saturday morning, May 9, 2020, in his home.
Born April 15, 1949 in Chambersburg, Pa., he was the son of the late Joseph and Charlotte M. (Nunemaker) Adolini.
He graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1968.
Mr. Adolini served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. For his time in the service, he was the recipient of 2 Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star with one oak leaf cluster in addition to numerous other awards and medals.
He and his wife of over 47 years, Georgia D. (Sanders) Adolini, were married on March 23, 1973 in Mont Alto, Pa.
Mr. Adolini was a lifelong mechanic and was self-employed for over 25 years. He also served as a supervisor with PennDOT for 6 years.
He was a life member of the Mont Alto Volunteer Fire Company and was a member of Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15 and the South Mountain Fish and Game.
Mr. Adolini enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, tractor pulling and flying model airplanes.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Shawn L. Adolini and his companion, Danielle Carbaugh of Mercersburg, Pa. and Mandy J. Shanklin and her husband, Michael of Mont Alto; four grandchildren, Caitlyn Adolini, Kyle Adolini, Joseph Zentmyer, and Alex Shanklin; one brother, Terry E. Adolini and his wife, Darla of Waynesboro; and two nieces, Michelle and Brandy.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Mont Alto Fire Company, P.O. Box 310, Mont Alto, PA 17237 or The South Mountain Fire Department, P.O. Box 92, South Mountain, Pa. 17261.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -