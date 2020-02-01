|
|
Trevor Matthew Witmer, age 25, of Greencastle, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his home in Greencastle, PA. Born in Waynesboro, PA on August 4, 1994, he was the son of George E. Witmer (wife Tammy) of Greencastle, PA and Stacy S. Heefner Witmer (companion Stacy Bowen) of Chambersburg, PA.
Trevor was a member of Alpha Fitness, where he enjoyed weight lifting. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, Philadelphia sports teams, and fast cars.
In addition to his parents, Trevor is survived by his sisters, Jill K. Witmer (companion Amber Petruska) and Cam T. Witmer both of Greencastle, PA; his maternal grandmother, Soundra K. Heefner (companion Charlie Johnson) and his paternal grandmother, Kathleen E. Witmer; step-grandmother, Teene Heefner; niece and nephew, Sophia and Samuel Petruska; friend, Amber Petuska, who was like a sister; his furry friend, "Cub" the cat; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Trevor was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Dale Heefner and paternal grandfather, Leonard Witmer, Sr.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11 AM at Shanks Church of the Brethren, Shanks Church Rd., Greencastle, PA, where Pastors Nelson Witmer and Jeff Ehko will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 5 – 8 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, S. Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA and also one hour prior to the service at the above church and address. Interment will follow the service in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Noah's House, 1879 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 1, 2020