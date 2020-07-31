1/1
Ty Joseph Long
1961 - 2020
Ty Joseph Long, 59, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home.
Born January 30, 1961 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Barbara Fessler of Waynesboro and the late Lawrence "Buddy" Long.
He was a 1979 graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School.
He was a diesel mechanic for 25 years and a log home builder, building his own home and several others. He was owner and operator of Ty Long's Log Home Service, restoring log homes for 15 years.
Ty enjoyed chainsaw carving, hiking, toys, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.
Ty is survived by his wife of 16 years, Laurie A. Long, daughter, Lily Long, brother, Sam Long and wife Shari, sister, Karla Gonder and husband Michael, stepmother, Sally Long, stepfather, Paul Fessler and stepsisters, Dorie Potter and Jenny Piper.
He was a Legend of a Man!!!
A celebration of Ty's life will be announced this fall.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.

Published in The RecordHerald on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
(301) 791-1230
