Vincenzo "Cenzie" Spinelli Sr. ,77, of Waynesboro, PA and Monte di Procida, Italy, passed away on Aug. 26th 2019 in Naples, Italy. A beloved, long-term resident of Waynesboro, PA, the community will remember Cenzie from the Frank's Pizza restaurants in Zullinger, Rouzerville, Mont Alto and on the square. In the 1970's, Cenzie, along with his brother Domenico, purchased Frank's Pizza of Waynesboro and together ran the business for decades, becoming much loved staples of the Waynesboro community. Following retirement, Cenzie enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, both in Italy and the States, and going on trips to Florida for fishing, golfing, and hunting with his cousins and brothers.
Cenzie is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Concetta Illiano, daughter Maria Spinelli, her husband Libero and grandchildren Mattia and Vanessa of Monte di Procida, Italy, daughters Sabrina and Antonella Spinelli of Fayetteville, PA, son Vincenzo Spinelli Jr. and his wife Sunny of Mont Alto, PA, two brothers, two sisters, and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and one older brother Francesco Spinelli.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 28, 2019