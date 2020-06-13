Mrs. Virginia Mae (McCleary) Bakner of Waynesboro, PA, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD.
Born October 9, 1928 in Waynesboro; daughter of the late Charles Edward and Helen Viola Brown McCleary, Sr.
Mrs. Bakner graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1946, where she played basketball and was proud that her team won championships while she was a part of it.
She and her husband, the late Charles Robert Bakner, enjoyed close to 51 years of marriage when Charles passed away October 24, 1999.
Mrs. Bakner worked several jobs during her lifetime and sometimes simultaneously. She held several job titles while working at West Penn Power, formerly Potomac Edison and she worked at several tax offices in the area as a secretary.
She was an active member of Otterbein Church in Waynesboro, where she served on the board and sang in the choir. She was also a member of The West Penn Power Retirement Group.
Mrs. Bakner was a great cook who did her own canning. She was talented with flower arranging and made many arrangements for family and friends and even sold them. She loved to babysit her grandchildren. Family was important to her, as well as the values that she instilled in her children.
She is survived by one daughter, Cheryl E. Zimmerman (Richard L.), Marysville, PA; one son, Kevin C. Bakner (Barbara), Mercersburg, PA; seven grandchildren: Casey R. Bakner, Jonathan L. Bakner, Joseph C. Bakner, Kimberly B. Pryor, Chad K. Bakner, Ty R. Zimmerman and Kristen M. Zimmerman; eight great-grandchildren: Jessica Pryor, Charlie Pryor, MacKenzie Zimmerman, Wyatt Zimmerman, Savannah Bakner, Briella Bakner, Madelyn Bakner and Kyla Bakner; one sister, Mary C. Eyler, Waynesboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Craig R. Bakner, who passed away in 2008; one sister, Doris A. Shockey; and brothers: Charles E. McCleary, Jr., Donald E. "Red" McCleary and John F. McCleary.
Private graveside services will be held in Burns Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro with Pastor John Hoffman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Otterbein Church, 912 S. Potomac Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 13, 2020.