Mrs. Vivian I. (Grosh) Cordell, 99, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born January 11, 1921 in Washington Township, PA she was the daughter of the late Elmer W. and Zella V. (Helm) Grosh. She moved to Greencastle area as a child and lived there for the rest of her life.
Mrs. Cordell attended the Shady Grove School, Shady Grove, PA.
She and her late husband Mr. Robert H. Cordell were married September 13, 1941 in Hagerstown, MD. They moved to their residence on Williamson Avenue in 1971. Mr. Cordell passed away January 23, 1980.
Mrs. Cordell was employed as a seamstress at the Stanley Company in Chambersburg, PA until her retirement in 1983.
She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She is survived by eight children Gary L. Cordell and his wife Kim of Warfordsburg, PA, Lois F. Lynch and her husband Richard of Mercersburg, PA, Rich Cordell of Ormond Beach, FL, Evelyn M. Myers and her husband Elwood of Waynesboro, PA, Ronald E. Cordell and his wife Alma Jean, William H. Cordell and his wife Bonnie, Carole A. Tracey-Stockslager and her husband Gary, and Tom R. Cordell all of Greencastle; 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy M. Lenharr of Chambersburg, PA and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, William Grosh, Owen Grosh, Harry Grosh and Andrew Grosh.
Services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Greencastle Otterbein Church, 146 Leitersburg Street, Greencastle, PA with Rev. David Rawley officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Thursday evening in the Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington Street, Greencastle, PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to Chambersburg Meals on Wheels, 43 West Washington Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 18, 2020