Mr. Walter Glenn Rowe, Jr., 85, of Ridge Avenue, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 in his home.
Born June 10, 1934 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Walter Glenn Rowe, Sr. and Goldie (Unger) Rowe.
Mr. Rowe was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1952 and served with the Pennsylvania National Guard.
He and his wife, the late Mrs. Lois J. (Barkdoll) Rowe, were married June 19, 1954. Mrs. Rowe passed away December 24, 2017.
Mr. Rowe was employed by Landis Tool Company, Waynesboro, for over 30 years. He retired in 1997.
He was a member of Otterbein Church and Waynesboro YMCA for over 50 years.
Mr. Rowe was proud to have been a member of the Waynesboro Tigers, who also enjoyed playing volleyball and coaching baseball.
He is survived by three children, Debra J. Mong and her husband Robert of Waynesboro, Brian E. Rowe and his wife Mary of Cascade, MD, and Dirk A. Rowe and his wife Sherry of Waynesboro; nine grandchildren; one step-grandchild; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Green Hill Cemetery, 953 S. Potomac Street, Waynesboro with Pastor John Hoffman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: SpiriTrust Lutheran Homecare and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 31, 2019