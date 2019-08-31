Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Hill Cemetery
953 S. Potomac Street
Waynesboro , PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Glenn Rowe, Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Glenn Rowe, Jr.


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Glenn Rowe, Jr. Obituary
Mr. Walter Glenn Rowe, Jr., 85, of Ridge Avenue, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 in his home.
Born June 10, 1934 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Walter Glenn Rowe, Sr. and Goldie (Unger) Rowe.
Mr. Rowe was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1952 and served with the Pennsylvania National Guard.
He and his wife, the late Mrs. Lois J. (Barkdoll) Rowe, were married June 19, 1954. Mrs. Rowe passed away December 24, 2017.
Mr. Rowe was employed by Landis Tool Company, Waynesboro, for over 30 years. He retired in 1997.
He was a member of Otterbein Church and Waynesboro YMCA for over 50 years.
Mr. Rowe was proud to have been a member of the Waynesboro Tigers, who also enjoyed playing volleyball and coaching baseball.
He is survived by three children, Debra J. Mong and her husband Robert of Waynesboro, Brian E. Rowe and his wife Mary of Cascade, MD, and Dirk A. Rowe and his wife Sherry of Waynesboro; nine grandchildren; one step-grandchild; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Green Hill Cemetery, 953 S. Potomac Street, Waynesboro with Pastor John Hoffman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: SpiriTrust Lutheran Homecare and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now