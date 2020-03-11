|
Mr. Warren D. "Bud" Grove, Jr., 93, of Cascade, MD, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Quincy Village, Waynesboro, PA.
Born August 16, 1926 in Emmitsburg, MD, he was the son of the late Warren D. Grove, Sr. and Helen (Longnecker) Grove.
He grew up in Eylers Valley (MD) area and graduated from Thurmont High School (MD) with the Class of 1944. He later graduated from the Dunwoody Industrial Institute.
Mr. Grove served with the United States Navy from 1944 until 1947. He served in the Pacific Theater and was part of the occupying forces in Japan during World War II.
He and his wife of over 66 years, Caroline L. (Toms) Grove, were married on December 18, 1953 in Smithsburg, MD.
In his early life, Mr. Grove worked at Fort Ritchie, Cascade, MD. He later worked at Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg, PA and for over 28 years he worked at Site R as a diesel shop foreman. He retired on August 21, 1981.
He was a member of St. Stephen's United Church of Christ, Highfield. He was also a member of Acacia Lodge #155, Thurmont, where he served at Worshipful Master in 1963, 1981, and 1982. He also served as District Grand Lecturer from 1962-1965 and District Grand Inspector from 1965-1967.
Mr. Grove enjoyed toll painting.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Barbara Jean McClain of Leitersburg, MD, Carl Grove and his wife, Kathleen of Waynesboro, Daniel Grove and his wife, Tracy of Hagerstown, Gilson Mentzer and his wife Vicky of Orrstown, PA and Sandy Wetzel of Waynesboro; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Allen Grove and his wife, Beverly of Myersville, MD; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant sons Chester Grove and Mark Grove; one daughter, Diane Bentz; and two sisters, Doris J. Helmrick and Olive E. Sanders.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with Pastor Beth Firme officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Church Cemetery, Cascade, MD.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Wednesday evening, in the funeral home where a Masonic funeral will be held by the members of Acacia Lodge #155 at 7:30 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Stephens United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 931, Cascade, MD 21719.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 11, 2020