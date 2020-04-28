|
Wayne Theodore Talhelm, age 89, of Greencastle, PA died Saturday morning April 25, 2020 at The Shook Home in Chambersburg, PA.
Born December 13, 1930 in Antrim Twp. Franklin County, PA, he was the son of the late Roy Jacob and Leah (Ryder) Talhelm. He married his wife Shirley H. (Hartman) Talhelm on May 26, 1961.
Wayne retired after 31 years, as Executive Vice-President with the former Citizens National Bank of Greencastle. He was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Greencastle where he served as President of church council, taught Sunday School and served on various church committees. Wayne was a member of the former Greencastle Rotary Club, where he was a Paul Harris recipient.
Wayne served as the President of the 1983 Greencastle Old Home Week Association and was an Old Home Week life vice-president. He was a 1948 graduate of Greencastle High School and graduated from the York Business College. Wayne was a US Air Force veteran serving from 1955 – 1959. He loved playing golf and walking on the beach while living at Myrtle Beach.
Surviving family in addition to his wife are one son Doug (Dr. Ashley Eaton) Talhelm of Boston, MA; one daughter Melissa Talhelm of New Haven, CT; three grandchildren, Jefferson, Graham, Ivy; one sister, Marie Myers of Greencastle and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Talhelm, Helen Statler and two brothers, Paul G. Talhelm and Chester R. Talhelm.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Evangelical Lutheran Church 130 North Washington St. Greencastle, PA 17225. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home in Greencastle, PA . Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 28, 2020