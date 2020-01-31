|
|
Mr. William A. Gillard, Jr., 84, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born August 29, 1935 in Scranton, PA, he was the son of the late William A. Gillard Sr. and Kathryn E. (McCann) Gillard. He was formerly of Queens Village, NY.
He graduated with the Class of 1953 from St. John's Preparatory School, Brooklyn, NY; with the Class of 1957 from Manhattan College of Engineering, Manhattan, NY, and from St. John's University, Long Island, NY, with the Class of 1965, earning his Master's Degree in Business degree.
He served in the U.S. Army and Reserves for a total of 6 years.
He was employed by Verizon, formerly NY Telephone from 1957 until retiring as a Division Manager in 1992. He served in many divisions including engineering and marketing.
He married the love of his life, Cynthia L. (Weigand) Gillard on February 8, 1986 in Bayonne, NJ. They moved to Waynesboro in 1997.
William was a member of St. Rita's Roman Catholic Church and served as Chairman of the Parish Council. He was a member of the Lions Club of Blue Ridge Summit and was a recipient of the King Lion award; BPOE, Waynesboro; Kiwanis Club of Englewood, NJ, where he served as former President; volunteered at Basilica of the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Emmitsburg, MD, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters: Kathleen Bivona (Douglas) of Trumbull, Connecticut, Maureen Gillard (Geoffrey) of Brooklyn, NY, Patricia Gillard (Brian) of East Moriches, NY; one son: William A. Gillard III (Sandra), of Naples, FL; five grandchildren: Amanda, Ryan (Stephanie), Ashley (Matt), Jeffrey (Lauren) and Anna (Nick); a brother, Robert W. Gillard (Pam) of Blue Ridge Summit; his devoted service dog and friend, Lily; and numerous extended family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Peter F. Gillard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in St. Rita's Catholic Church, 13219 Monterey Lane, Blue Ridge Summit, PA, celebrated by Rev. Peter DiTomasso, MSSCC. Burial will follow at the convenience of the family.
There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, Thursday morning, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton at www.setonshrine.org
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Jan. 31, 2020