William (Bill) Frank Carson, Age 86, passed away at home with his family gathered around him. Born January 3, 1934 in Fairfield, PA, he was the son of the late Harold Carson, Sr and Sylvia (Sprenkle) Carson. Bill was a graduate of Washington Township High School Class of 1951. On February 4, 1956, Bill married Joyce Brookens at St. Paul's Luthern Church in Fayetteville, PA. Bill was employed as a Customer Service Representative at Potomac Edison and retired from West Penn Power in February 1989. After retirement, he spent the winters in Texas and Florida with his wife.
William was a 60-year member of Acacia Lodge #586, Waynesboro, PA. He is a member of the VFW and American Legion. He attended church at Grandpoint Church in Chambersburg, PA.
He enjoyed travelling and visited all fifty states plus Europe with his wife, Joyce. He was a creative man with a vision to build or fix anything. He enjoyed socializing and camping with family and friends and NASCAR races. Also, he enjoyed boating and fishing on the Potomac River and Chincoteague Island, VA.
Surviving family include his wife of 64 years, Joyce Carson; a son, Steven Carson; a daughter, Eileen Hornbaker and husband Roy; and a special granddaughter, Chelsi Burns and husband Robert. Also, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Donmoyer; 3 brothers--Harold Carson, Jr, Robert Carson, and Marvin Carson. Also, a daughter-in-law, Kimberly Carson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 13, at 11 am at the Grandpoint Church, 2230 Grandpoint Road, Chambersburg, PA with Pastors' Lawrence Metzler and Don Drury officiating. Visitation with the family from 10-11 am and fellowship following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asked the contributions be made to SpiritTrust Luthern Home Care & Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 11, 2020