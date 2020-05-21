|
William (Bill) Henry Newcomer, Jr., 75, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away due to health complications May 16, 2020.
Bill was the son of Stella (Bricker) Newcomer and William Henry Newcomer Sr.
After retirement from Landis Machine Company Bill enjoyed building diecast model cars, doing crossword puzzles, coloring, watching western shows and spending time with his family.
He was a very loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his wife Debra Kay (Stewart) Newcomer.
Bill is survived by 5 sisters and 2 brothers, his children Julie (Newcomer) Lowman Husband Jeff and Todd Newcomer; His Granddaughter Amanda Lowman, and 2 great grandchildren Jayden Lowman and Kardi Lowman.
Services will be private.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 21, 2020