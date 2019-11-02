Home

H T Layton Funeral Home & Cremation Service
102 S Main St
Woodstown, NJ 08098
(856) 769-1515
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
National Museum of the Marine Corps
18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Triangle, PA
William C. “Bill” Staufenberg

William C. "Bill" Staufenberg, age 76 of Woolwich Township, NJ, died on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice Center at Voorhees, NJ.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late William C. & Mary Matilda (nee Weibusch) Staufenberg. Bill attended Sachem High School in Lake Ronkonkoma, L.I., NY, and attended the University of MD. He entered the USMC in December of 1961 and in December of 1969 he entered the US Army Warrant Officer program. Bill retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 in December of 1989 after 28 years in the counter intelligence field at varied military theaters. He served two tours in Vietnam, served at Fort Hamilton, NY and Quantico, VA, served two tours in West Germany, and served at Fort Ritchie, MD and in Grenada. During his service, Bill earned the Legion of Merit Award, the Presidential Unit Citation, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Commendation Medal with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Staff Service Medal awarded by the Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces. Bill was a great husband, father, man, and veteran.
Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lorraine; his daughter & son-in-law, Jeanmarie Kline & the late Tim Kline; his daughter & son-in-law, Donna & Michael Evernham; his grandchildren, Lauren (& Zach) Groth, Emma, and Michael; three great-grandchildren, Lilly, Charlie Sue, and Layla; his sister, Rosemary Parisi; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, November 5th in the chapel of the National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle, VA, 22172 www.usmcmuseum.com
Burial with military honors will follow the service in the Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the USO, the , or to the Samaritan Hospice Center at Voorhees, NJ.
Please visit www.htlayton.com to leave a note of condolence to Bill's family. Arrangements are by the H.T. Layton Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Woodstown, NJ.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
