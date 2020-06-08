Mr. William J. "Bill" Savage, 86, of Waynesboro, PA and Marathon, FL, died Saturday morning, June 6, 2020 in Waynesboro.
He was one of the good ones and enjoyed being active in numerous community and civic organizations.
Bill was a longtime pharmacist and businessman in the Waynesboro area. He sold the business to his son in 1999, but enjoyed staying engaged with the business throughout his retirement.
He is survived by three children, Cydney Savage of New Jersey, Rodger Savage of Waynesboro and Stacey Savage of Waynesboro; one grandson, Benjamin Savage; and one great-grandson, Thomas Savage.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy J. (Lockett) Savage, with whom he celebrated many wonderful years and his parents, William and Reba (Roger) Savage.
Graveside services in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro, will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice, so that Bill can continue to support your good works.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 8, 2020.