On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, William L. Dorman, loving husband, father, uncle and friend passed away at the age of 91. Bill was born on May 21, 1928 in Harbeson, Delaware. For the last 20 years of his life, he was an active member of Greencastle, PA community. Bill was a retired Sargent Major after 20 years of active service in the US Army. In 1990, Bill retired for a second time after serving 44 years in federal service, including as building manager of the Pentagon. Bill leaves behind his wife of nearly 60 years, Ruth, his children, Denise and son-in-law Don, Joseph and daughter-in-law Kay, Phillip and daughter-in-law Margie, daughter-in-law Gail, daughter-in-law Tammy and son, Del. Two sons, Terry and William, predeceased him. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bill was an active member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, most recently as an Elder in Waynesboro, PA. He also traveled the globe on missionary work for the church, including a trip to Russia. Most recently, Bill was honored by the Penn State Extension Master Gardner Program for completing 1,600 volunteer hours over 14 years.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Penn State University (address: Franklin County Master Gardeners, 181 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg, PA 17202) or Waynesboro Seventh-Day Adventist Church (address: 1 State Hill Rd, Waynesboro, PA 17268-2040).
A celebration of life memorial will be held in his honor at Waynesboro Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Sunday, March 1st at 2pm.
