|
|
William W. (Bill) Kauffman Jr. , 80 Aug 8, 1939 - Mar 22, 2020 William W. (Bill) Kauffman Jr. 80, of State Line Pa. passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home.
Born in Waynesboro August 8, 1939, He is the son of the late William W. Kauffman Sr. and Emma V. Trite Kauffman.
He was employed by Mack Truck, Hagerstown with 30 years of service retiring in 1993.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Donna R. (Glenn) Kauffman, Married June 17,1960.
Daughter Angela S. Mole and husband George, Brother David K. Kauffman both of Waynesboro and Numerous nieces an nephews.
Proceded in Death by a Granddaughter Marcy S. Kauffman April 9, 2015.
Private graveside service will be held at Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 25, 2020