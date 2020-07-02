Zachary Tanner Small, 20, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Born September 27, 1999 in Waynesboro, he was the son of Wendy L. (Laman) Small and the late Jeffrey Lynn Small.
Zachary was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 2018.
He was currently employed as a machine operator at Beck Manufacturing, Waynesboro, PA.
Zachary was a member of the Mont Alto Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed riding through the mountains, fishing, attending tractor pulls, going mudding, and especially spending time with his son.
In addition to his mother, Zachary is survived by one son, Jameson E. Small of Chambersburg, PA; two brothers, Dustin L. Small of Waynesboro and Jeffrey L. Small of Cascade, MD; one step-sister; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Laman; two nephews; and three nieces.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ronald Laman; and paternal grandparents, Glenn & Patricia Small.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Dr. A. Robert Cook officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a fund for his son, Jameson E. Small, C/O Patriot Federal Credit Union, 10933 Buchanan Trail East, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com