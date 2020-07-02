1/1
Zachary Tanner Small
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zachary Tanner Small, 20, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Born September 27, 1999 in Waynesboro, he was the son of Wendy L. (Laman) Small and the late Jeffrey Lynn Small.
Zachary was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 2018.
He was currently employed as a machine operator at Beck Manufacturing, Waynesboro, PA.
Zachary was a member of the Mont Alto Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed riding through the mountains, fishing, attending tractor pulls, going mudding, and especially spending time with his son.
In addition to his mother, Zachary is survived by one son, Jameson E. Small of Chambersburg, PA; two brothers, Dustin L. Small of Waynesboro and Jeffrey L. Small of Cascade, MD; one step-sister; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Laman; two nephews; and three nieces.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ronald Laman; and paternal grandparents, Glenn & Patricia Small.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Dr. A. Robert Cook officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a fund for his son, Jameson E. Small, C/O Patriot Federal Credit Union, 10933 Buchanan Trail East, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved