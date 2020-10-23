Mrs. A. Elizabeth Wolfe
Smithsburg - Mrs. A. Elizabeth Wolfe, 93, of Smithsburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 20, at the Memory Care Center at Fahrney-Keedy, Boonsboro. She is once again reunited with the love of her life, her late husband, Franklin E. Wolfe. Born March 27, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Charles Manges and Annie Florence (Poffenberger) Higman.
Mrs. Wolfe had working hands that never quit. From tending to the family farm as a child, she developed a strong work ethic. She was highly skilled with a sewing needle, amassing a collection of quilts that illustrate her patience, perseverance, and passion for those she loved. She lived a full life as a mother, grandmother, homemaker, and a consummate caretaker. She never retired - ever. Elizabeth always put the needs of others before her own. Her roots as a farm girl grew her passion for gardening. As a result, she was also a master cook in the kitchen; she encouraged clean plates, second helpings, and generous dessert portions.
She was preceded in death by a brother, George "Jack" Higman.
She is survived by her children, Dennis Wolfe and wife, Linda, and Daryl Wolfe; grandchildren, Kelli and Daniel and Erin and Matthew, a great-grandson, Owen Langdon, and three great-granddaughters, Jailyn, Deidre, and Avery Anderson. She is also survived by three sisters, Charlotte Myers, Nancy Levick, and Martha Fleming, as well as two brothers, Harold R. Higman and Robert Higman. She took great pride in her family and cherished every moment they shared together.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Oct. 26, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike, Boonsboro, MD 21713. A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. J. Mark Curran officiating. Interment and a graveside service will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and at the family's suggestion, memorial contributions are strongly suggested to be made to Hospice of Washington County.
