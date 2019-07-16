Home

Aldus R. "Al" Hoover


1937 - 2019
Aldus R. "Al" Hoover Obituary
Mr. Aldus R. "Al" Hoover, 82, a resident of Quincy Village and formerly of Waynesboro, PA passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, in the nursing home.

Born February 13, 1937 in Five Forks, PA he was the son of the late Walter S. Hoover, Sr. and Mattie F. (Martin) Hoover. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.

Mr. Hoover was a graduate of Quincy High School with the Class of 1955.

He served in the United States Army during peacetime from June 21, 1960 until his honorable discharge May 25, 1962.

He and his wife of 61 years, Mrs. Nancy L. (Tice) Hoover, were married July 26, 1958 in the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waynesboro. They have resided in Waynesboro since 1967.

Mr. Hoover was first employed as a clerk at Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg, PA. He later transferred to Fort Ritchie, Cascade, MD where he was employed as a computer specialist until his retirement in 1988. Following his retirement, Mr. Hoover returned to Letterkenny as a computer specialist. He was also employed as a part-time deliveryman for Car Quest, Waynesboro.

He was a member of the former B.P.O. Elks Lodge #731, Waynesboro where he served as Exalted Ruler from 1984 until 1985; Eagles Club, Inc., Waynesboro; Joe Stickell American Legion Post 15, Waynesboro; Greencastle Sportsman Association; and National AARP. Mr. Hoover enjoyed throwing horseshoes and bowling at Sunshine Lanes Tuesday nights in the men's league.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a son Todd E. Hoover of Waynesboro; granddaughter, Colleen E. Hoover of Waynesboro; four siblings, Mae I. Seylar of Chambersburg Joseph R. Hoover of Ocean City, MD, J. Dean Hoover of Hagerstown, MD, and Richard Hoover of Fort Loudon, PA; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one sister and six brothers.

There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends at a casual gathering from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M., Friday afternoon, July 19, 2019, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.

Burial will be private in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on July 16, 2019
