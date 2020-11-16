1/1
Alice M. Aldridge
Waynesboro, PA - Mrs. Alice M. (Haines) Aldridge, 74, of Cottage Street, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Paramount Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Fayetteville, PA.
Born September 21, 1946 in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Delbert and Carrie Haines.
Mrs. Aldridge is survived by two sons, Troy Aldridge and his wife Carolyn and Kirk Aldridge; three grandchildren, Jillian Cummins and her husband Josh, Dylon Aldridge and Dalton Aldridge; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Barkdoll and her husband, Ed; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Isaac L. Aldridge, Jr. who passed away July 26, 2020. Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
