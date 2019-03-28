|
Allen Emmert Smetzer, age 94, of Chambersburg PA, passed from this life on Saturday, March 23, 2019, and entered into His Eternal Rest. He was born in Waynesboro PA, to George E. and Thelma L. (Harne) Smetzer. He grew up in Waynesboro, and was a 1942 graduate of the Waynesboro High School.
Allen enlisted in the United States Army in March 1943, served in Europe with the 8th Infantry Division (Pathfinder), 28th Infantry Regiment, and received his honorable discharge in December 1945. He was awarded The Purple Heart with one oak leaf cluster, Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Ribbon and The Bronze Star.
In the spring of 1946, Allen met the love of his life, Norma Elaine Wilhide, in Waynesboro PA. They married on September 28, 1946, and soon started their family. From 1946 until 1978, Allen was the manager for the retail store Joe, the Motorists' Friend, located in Charlottesville VA and Chambersburg PA. After retiring from Joe's in 1978, Allen worked part-time for Glenn Miller Auto Parts in Chambersburg PA.
Throughout his life, Allen loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a devoted, loving and protective husband, father, grandfather and brother, and was a loyal friend. He was a humble, honest and reserved man, whose quiet faith sustained him through his life and his final days.
Some of Allen's favorite activities included camping, playing horseshoes, playing golf and leisure travel. He also found joy in family pets. He was an active member of The American Legion Post 46, The Charles Nitterhouse Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1599, Chapter 79, and The Marine Corps League, in Chambersburg PA.
Allen is survived by his wife of 72 years, Norma W. Smetzer; his daughters Nancy Strite of Fayetteville PA, Ellen Fassio and Rev. Barbara Witter (Rev. Alan) of Chambersburg PA, and Susan Baldassari (Robert) of Vienna VA; his grandchildren William Robinson (Kim), Ryan Hopple, Paul Hopple, Jennifer Mason (Mike), Aaron Witter (Dawn), Brandon Baldassari (Charlotte), Stephen Baldassari and Amanda Baldassari; 10 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. One granddaughter, Cynthia Robinson, preceded him in death. Allen was also preceded in death by his siblings Betty Etter, Charles Smetzer, and Ray Smetzer. His sister, Dorothy Smetzer resides in Florida.
A celebration of Allen's life will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA, with Rev. Alan Witter and Rev. Barbara Witter officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the service begins at 1:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road, Chambersburg, PA; or , P.O. Box 541, Scotland, PA 17254. The Smetzer family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to The Shook Home, Myers Home Healthcare, Comfort Keepers, and SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care.
