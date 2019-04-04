|
Mr. Allison B. "Allie" Kohler, 80, of Pine Hill Drive, Waynesboro, PA passed away Monday evening, April 1, 2019, in his home after a long, hard fought battle with leukemia.
Born April 24, 1938 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Henry A. and Sarah L. "Sally" (Rose) Kohler. He lived most of his life in the Waynesboro area.
Mr. Kohler was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1956. He later went on to obtain a Bachelor's in Education from Lebanon Valley College with the Class of 1960.
He and his wife of 58 years, Jo Ann (Rodgers) Kohler, were married August 20, 1960. They moved to their present residence May 25, 2002.
Mr. Kohler taught at Pequea Valley Junior and Senior High Schools in Gap, PA from 1960 until 1964 where he also served as head boys' basketball coach. From 1964 until 1993 he taught science at East Junior High Junior High School and later Waynesboro Middle school, where he served as: yearbook advisor, boys' basketball coach, Adult Education Director, chairman of the school district's science department, and Athletic Director at the middle and junior high schools; helped initiate the annual public gymnastics shows; was a member of the junior high football coaching staff; became a certified PIAA football and gymnastics official; and was chosen as first male judge of the PIAA Gymnastics State Championships for three years. Mr. Kohler was very proud of all of the titles and involvement he had through his time teaching in Waynesboro.
He was a member of National Association of Retired Teachers; B.P.O Elks Lodge #731 where he served on the Scholarship Committee; Past President of Waynesboro Jaycees; Waynesboro Historical Society Board of Directors and Treasurer; Waynesboro Country Club; Main Street Waynesboro, Inc. where he served as an officer; and Executive Committee for FCC and PSEA. Mr. Kohler volunteered for the Waynesboro YMCA Gymnastics team; the Make-A-Wish Foundation; Summer Jubilee and WaynesboroFest celebrations; and as a founding member and judge for Franklin County Science and Technology Fair for over thirty years. He served in several different aspects of the Waynesboro Hospital, including on the Board of Directors, Volunteer Chairman; Courier Service; the Board of Directors for Waynesboro Hospital Auxiliary; and member and Treasurer of the Waynesboro Area Gala Cancer Auction (WAGCA). Mr. Kohler also served seven years on the Waynesboro Planning and Zoning Commission; Board of Directors of American Red Cross; member and officer of Renfrew Institute for Cultural and Environmental Studies; past President and board member of Renfrew Museum and Park; Quincy Retirement Community Board of Directors; Secretary and coordinator of Waynesboro Bicentennial two month celebration of 1997; co-chairman of the Chambersburg and Waynesboro Auxiliary golf-tournament; and Trustee Leadership Steering Committee for Hospital Association of Pennsylvania.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, Gregory A. Kohler and his wife Lisa of Charlotte, NC and daughters Katlyn Kohler (Brooklyn, NY) and Allison Hardin and her husband Chase Hardin of Charlotte, NC; Timothy A. Kohler and his wife Teresa of Fayetteville, PA and daughter Mackenzie Kohler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Louis W. "Bill" Kohler; one infant sister, Joanna Kohler; and one brother in law, Rick E. Rodgers.
A celebration of Allie's life will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 11:30 A.M. – 3:00 P.M. at the Waynesboro Country Club, 11000 Country Club Road, Waynesboro, PA. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Renfrew Museum and Park, 1010 East Main, Waynesboro, PA 17268 and Waynesboro Area Gala Cancer Auction (WAGCA), P.O Box 244, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Special thank you to Dr. Victoria M. Giffi, John Marsh Cancer Center, Infusion Services, Meritus Health, and SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, PA.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 4, 2019