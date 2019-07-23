Home

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
ANEEDA M. (RIDENOUR) MILLER


1934 - 2019
ANEEDA M. (RIDENOUR) MILLER Obituary
Mrs. Aneeda M. (Ridenour) Miller, 85, of MacAfee Hill Road, Cascade, MD passed way Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Williamsport Retirement Village, Williamsport, MD.
Born July 16, 1934 in Highfield, MD, she was the daughter of the late Francis Ridenour and Mabel Grace (Lowens) Stitely.
Mrs. Miller was a homemaker having worked as a waitress at the American Legion in earlier years. She was a skilled flower arranger, making the bouquets for her children's weddings and arrangements for on the family graves. She was an avid dog lover with her poodles bringing her much pleasure over the years.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Mr. Robert E. Miller; eight children, Joyce Stottlemyer of Hagerstown, Gary Miller of Thurmont, MD, Patricia Staubs of Hagerstown, MD, Cathy Scott of Waynesboro, Susan Shockey (Frank) of Blue Ridge Summit, Dale Miller (Susie) and Robert Miller (Tracy), both of Sabillasville, MD and Sandra Burgess of Burlison, TN; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Francine Oldham of Waynesboro and Sherry Guyer of Herndon, VA; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son.
Services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro. Burial will follow in Bethel Church Cemetery, Cascade.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M., Wednesday in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on July 23, 2019
