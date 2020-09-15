Angel Manuel Medina, Sr.
Waynesboro - Mr. Angel Manuel Medina, Sr., 66, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020.
Born March 18, 1954 in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Donato Medina Font and Carmen Montijo Roman.
Mr. Medina served in the United States Armed Forces for over 20 years. He first served with the United States Army, later the Army National Guard of Pennsylvania and the Air National Guard of West Virginia and finally in the United States Air Force. For his honorable and distinguished service, Mr. Medina was the recipient of various awards, medals and commendations.
He later was employed as a civilian contractor in communications for the federal government, working in Saudi Arabia and Iraq for a number of years. Locally, he operated a lawn care business in the Waynesboro area for many years.
Mr. Medina is survived by five children, Angel Manuel Medina, Jr. of Georgia, Robert Medina of Hagerstown, MD, Linda Marie Medina of Waynesboro, Christina Alexis O'Neill of Ohio and Alyssa Medina of Reading, PA; ten grandchildren, Kailey Sue Medina, Jack Kaden Medina, Hunter Manuel Medina, Haven Mia Medina, Angel Manuel Medina, III, Brianna Marie Berkey, Lily Angelique Medina, Eric John Sampson, Robert Leonard O'Neill and Izzabella Sophia O'Neill; and his former wife, Lilia Castillo of Chambersburg, PA.
He also leaves behind brothers and sisters as well as a host of extended family and friends.
In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by a former spouse, Barbie L. Medina who passed away March 2, 2018; and brothers and sisters.
It was his request to have no local funeral services and will be laid to rest in Puerto Rico.
Local arrangements are being handled by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
