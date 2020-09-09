Anna Catherine Varner Ford

DeFuniak Springs, FL - Anna Catherine Varner Ford passed from this life on August 27, 2020, in DeFuniak Springs, Fla., at the home of her daughter, Deborah who, along with Frank Pierce, lovingly cared for her during an extended illness. Mrs. Ford was born on Saturday, August 22, 1936, at 514 West Howard Street in Hagerstown, MD, a daughter of the late Edgar W. and Edna A. (Petre) Varner.

She was married to Alvey F. Ford of Waynesboro, PA., on March 19, 1954.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her daughter Deborah Ford, and three sons, Wayne Ford of Waynesboro, PA, James Ford of DeFuniak Springs, FL, and David Ford of Waynesboro, PA.; grandchildren Sarah Worstel, Alison Fleagle, Tony Ford; great-grandchildren Claire and Caroline Worstel, Troy Braden, and Easton Fleagle, as well as nieces and nephews. Also surviving are sisters, Mary Louise Varner Rosborough of Fahrney Keedy Retirement Village in Boonsboro, MD, and Marie Ellen Varner Shay of Hagerstown, MD.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ford was predeceased by her sister, Ethel May Varner King, and two brothers, E. Aubrey Varner and George C. Varner.

Mrs. Ford was a graduate of Hagerstown High School and Hagerstown Business College. She was a member of the Waynesboro, PA, Church of the Brethren and attended the Hagerstown Church of the Brethren where she sang in the choir.

In earlier years while living in Rouzerville and Waynesboro, PA, Mrs. Ford was active in her community, as well as in support of the Lions' Club and the Order of the Eastern Star. During her lifetime, she enjoyed attending car shows with her husband, spending winters in Florida, traveling to Niagara-on-the-Lake to celebrate her birthday every August for a number of years with her sister, Mary, and creating stained glass wall/window hangings and other creative activities.

Cremation arrangements were handled by the Park Funeral Home. DeFuniak Springs, FL. Burial at a later date will be in Green Hill Cemetery in Waynesboro, PA.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hagerstown Church of the Brethren with Pastor Twila Rowe officiating on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Masks will be required to be worn and social distancing will be in effect.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hagerstown church of the Brethren, 15 S. Mulberry Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store