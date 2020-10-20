Annabelle (Shinham) Carrington
Glenshaw, PA - Annabelle (Shinham) Carrington, age 97 of Glenshaw, PA passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Passavant Hospital in McCandless, PA.
Born September 1, 1923 in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late David W. and Anna L. (Myers) Shinham. She married her late husband Richard G. "Dick" Carrington in 1955. He died on October 5, 2013.
Having lived in Glenshaw, PA for the last 43 years, she was a member of the Gibsonia Presbyterian Church where she served as organist for 38 years. She was a 1941 graduate of Greencastle High School.
Surviving family are one son David Carrington of Glenshaw, one sister Evelyn Shatzer and husband Frank of Chambersburg and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held on Monday October 19 at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Greencastle with Rev. George Martin officiating. Local arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be given at www.zimmermanfh.com