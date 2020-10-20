1/
Annabelle (Shinham) Carrington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annabelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annabelle (Shinham) Carrington
Glenshaw, PA - Annabelle (Shinham) Carrington, age 97 of Glenshaw, PA passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Passavant Hospital in McCandless, PA.
Born September 1, 1923 in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late David W. and Anna L. (Myers) Shinham. She married her late husband Richard G. "Dick" Carrington in 1955. He died on October 5, 2013.
Having lived in Glenshaw, PA for the last 43 years, she was a member of the Gibsonia Presbyterian Church where she served as organist for 38 years. She was a 1941 graduate of Greencastle High School.
Surviving family are one son David Carrington of Glenshaw, one sister Evelyn Shatzer and husband Frank of Chambersburg and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held on Monday October 19 at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Greencastle with Rev. George Martin officiating. Local arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be given at www.zimmermanfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved