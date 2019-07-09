|
Anthony (Tony) Judd Stymiest, Fayetteville, PA, passed on April 27, 2019 at Martinsburg VA Center after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was the husband of Larke Jacobs Stymiest, the love of his life, to whom he was married for 46 years.
Born October 26, 1944, Tony was a graduate of Walkersville High School, an Air Force Veteran, proudly serving 5 years, mostly in Honolulu HI where he loved his career, the water, boating, surfing, flying, and sky diving. An avid traveler and boater, he and Larke would spend many days on their boat in southern Maryland. He loved his family, hosting many family reunions at their pre-civil war home in Fayetteville. He was a land developer in West Virginia.
Left behind is his sister, Denise Hormes Morsberger and brother, Geary Hormes (Linda), sister-in-law Brenda Hormes, nieces and nephews, and many loving family and close friends. He is also missed by Mario, his cat, who kept guard at night while he was sleeping.
He was predeceased by his mother, Queba Stymiest Hormes Ott and his brother William (Rick) F. Hormes II.
A casual gathering of family and friends will be held 1:30 pm on Saturday, July 13 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 750 Norland Ave., Chambersburg, PA. All are welcome. Casual dress please.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on July 9, 2019