ANTHONY WAYNE WHISLER


1946 - 2019
Anthony Wayne Whisler was born in Hagerstown, MD on June 30, 1946 and passed away in St. Charles, MO on April 24, 2019. Tony was a 1965 graduate of Waynesboro High School, where he pursued his passion for music by singing with the school choir, playing tuba in the marching band and upright bass in the string orchestra. Tony also sang with the Tribesmen and Velvetones vocal groups. Additional interests included memberships in the science, photography, and drama clubs. After graduation, Tony continued his education at Methodist College in Fayetteville, NC. He ultimately found success in the business world, first as a hotel accountant and later owning and managing several different restaurants throughout the country. Tony eventually returned to St. Charles where he had developed many close friendships earlier in his career. Tony was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Evelyn Whisler and has been laid to rest beside them at Green Hill Cemetery.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on July 16, 2019
