Barbara Mae (Slothower) King
Fayetteville - Barbara Mae (Slothower) King, 89, died on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at The Village at Luther Ridge. Born September 27, 1931, in Harrisburg, PA she was the only child to the late Donald Ernest and Mary Elizabeth (Kern) Slothower.
A graduate of William Penn High School, Harrisburg, PA in 1949 and Gettysburg College she earned her B.A. in 1953. She met her husband while singing in the Gettysburg College Choir. Together they raised three sons in Huntington, Long Island, NY. She held several offices in her local church, Huntington – Cold Spring Harbor UMC and with the Huntington Community Food Council. Retiring to Fayetteville, PA in 1988; Barbara became very involved at Calvary UMC holding several offices in both the church and the United Methodist Women. She also served with the York District and Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Women. A soprano, she enjoyed singing in the church choir and the Mercersburg Area Community Chorus. She volunteered at Totem Pole Playhouse and she enjoyed attending the Institute for Retired Persons at Wilson College.
She is survived by her husband of almost 67 years, Laurence Hershey King, whom she married on October 10, 1953; three sons, Randall Philip King, Steubenville, OH, Stephen Parker King (Lisa Maria Showalter King), Lovettesville, VA, Mark Hershey King (Tracey Ann Glavin King), Manassas, VA; five grandsons, S. Adam King (wife Kadie), David King (wife Lindsay), Cameron King, Joshua King (wife Jackie), and Evan King; and 4 great grandchildren, Jack, Parker, Aaron and Ella.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 2 PM at Calvary United Methodist Church 150 Norlo Drive, Fayetteville, PA 17222, where Pastor Suzanne Elliott and Rev. Clyde DeShong will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church. Graveside services will follow on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11 AM in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to: Calvary UMC Mission Fund, 150 Norlo Dr., Fayetteville, PA 17222. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
.