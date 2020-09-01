Barry E. Spangler
Chambersburg, PA - Mr. Barry E. Spangler, 79, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Menno Haven.
Born January 25, 1941 in Highfield, MD, he was the son of the late Walter and Evelyn (Eyler) Spangler of Highfield, MD.
He and his wife of 60 years, Sue (Funkhouser), were married July 23, 1960 at St. Stephen's United Church of Christ in Highfield, MD.
Barry retired from Grove Worldwide where he served as the Director of Product Safety & Reliability, and was an expert witness for the company.
Barry was an incredibly caring, loving, and dependable friend, father and colleague with unequalled work ethic and was very results driven. He was reliable and always willing to offer a lending hand to those in need no matter what their dilemma.
From his early years he assisted his father with electrical, plumbing, and carpentry work but readily accepted challenges to "re-engineer" even the most delicate tasks. Throughout his life, Barry expanded to roles at Joe the Motorist Friend in Waynesboro, building transistors at Ward Leonard (Hagerstown, MD), held Radio Personality positions at WAYZ and WJEJ where his wife Sue would remind you that you were listening to "The Barry Patch".
Barry was very active as an EMT, and Fire Policeman for the Blue Ridge Mountain Volunteer Fire Department where there was no doubt of whom was in charge of those scenes. As a life member of the company, Barry was involved on the Board of Directors, served as Captain of the Blue Ridge Summit Fire Police and single handedly parked the lots full on many occasions during carnival week. In earlier years Barry attended St. Stephen's United Church of Christ in Highfield, MD where he served as Superintendent of Sunday School for a number of years, and most recently attended Otterbein Church.
After retiring, he loved the outdoors, tinkering with anything mechanical, building bird houses, and of course all wildlife. You could find Barry in his home workshop creating master pieces for his animal friends, filling bird feeders, and feeding squirrels (which may or may not have angered his neighbors).
Barry was a no nonsense, hard-working man of great character and strived to always do what was right. He served his community, his family and his friends with great reverence, and would "never put off 'til tomorrow what you can surely do today". He was an avid member of the Cascade REACT organization which assisted emergency situations way before cell phones were in everyone's pocket.
Barry loved his family, was a beacon and driving force, and advocated the premise that you get what you work for which impacted everyone with whom he interacted.
In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bessie and Robert Eyler, paternal grandparents Samuel and Carrie Spangler, and son-in-law Stanley Sidlov.
Along with wife, Barry is survived daughters Jennifer Sidlov and Denise Ingram and her husband Ed, son Kerry Spangler and his wife Lisa, sister Bonnie Creager, four loving grandchildren: Jarrad Spangler, Dylan Spangler, Lizabeth Sidlov, and Tim Ingram and his wife Lydia, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 in the outdoor pavilion at Otterbein Community Park, 13375 Welty Road, Waynesboro, officiated by Pastor Michael V. Newman. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A private burial will follow at Burns Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Menno Haven Memory Homes, In Memory of Barry Spangler, 300 Ridgeview, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Due to the current mandate, those attending are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
