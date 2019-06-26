|
Mrs. Bernice V. (Wolf) Sease, 98, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 in her home.
Born May 20, 1921 in Smithsburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Nellie (Wolfe) Wolf.
She and her husband, the late Glenn S. Sease, were married May 15, 1943. They moved to Grindstone Hill Road, Greencastle, in 1968. Mr. Sease passed away on June 29, 1997.
Bernice was a homemaker and enjoyed fishing, quilting, and bowling.
She is survived by three children, Robert G. Sease and his wife, Suellyn of Waynesboro, Deborah A. Sherrill and her husband, Paul of Greencastle, and Kathy M. Sease of Waynesboro; her siblings, John Wolfe, Ruth Ingram, Mary Lewis all of Smithsburg, and Jane Grossnickle of Myersville, MD; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, and two sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Green Hill Cemetery, 953 S. Potomac Street, Waynesboro.
There will be no public viewing.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, PA is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
