Mrs. Betsy L. (Gipe) Sheldon, 68, of York, PA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 in the York Hospital.
Born March 22, 1951 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late William and Besh (Doyle) Gipe.
Mrs. Sheldon was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1969 and later received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from Shippensburg University with the Class of 1989.
She and her husband, the late Rev. Terry A. Sheldon, were married August 22, 1970 in the Camp Penn Chapel, near Waynesboro. Mr. Sheldon passed away March 26, 2016.
Mrs. Sheldon was a teacher for various school districts throughout her working career. She retired after more than 20 years of teaching.
She was a member of LCBC Church, Waynesboro, Praise Community Church of York, the Waystation, Potomac Playmakers and the gospel band, the King's Kids.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother she especially enjoyed time spent with her family as well as reading, attending Bible studies and cooking.
Mrs. Sheldon is survived by three daughters, Gwen E. Ritchey and her husband, Chris of Bel Air, MD, Heather B. Yoder and her husband, Andrew of York, PA, and Alison D. Armold and her husband, Steve of Camp Hill, PA; five grandchildren, Abigail Ritchey, Madeleine Ritchey, Rebekah Yoder, Christian Yoder, and Cullen Armold; one sister, Barbara Gipe-Powell of Florida; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, William Gipe.
A memorial will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, June 3, 2019 in LCBC Church, 13450 Midvale Road, Waynesboro, PA with her brother-in-law, the Rev. Steven Sheldon officiating. Burial will be private in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Monday morning, in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 30, 2019