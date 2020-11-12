1/1
Betty A. (Blocher) Bream
1926 - 2020
Gettysburg - Betty A. (Blocher) Bream age 94, of Gettysburg, died on November 8, 2020. Betty was born at home on May 30, 1926 to the late Earl Denton and Marie Arabella (Hinkle) Blocher of Bendersville. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her late husband Charles Beamer and three brothers: Ralph, Grayson, and Norman Blocher.
Betty is survived by her two children: Vertis Bream (Gerry) of Aspers, PA and Vita Bream Miller (Michael) of Hanover, PA. Betty is survived by 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 3 step- grandchildren, 9 step-great-grandchildren, and 6 step-great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to homemaking and raising a family, Betty was employed with Knouse Canning Factory before marriage. Sales clerk for Waynesboro extension of the Hagerstown Union Rescue Mission. She was later employed as sales clerk for Harrisburg Goodwill's Mechanicsburg store. She enjoyed helping and visiting people. She loved to sing, her pets and gardening, especially flowers.
A private viewing and funeral service will be held in Waynesboro for Betty. Burial will follow the service and interment will be at Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro, PA.
Arrangements entrusted to Nickel-Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc. located in Loysville, PA.

Published in The RecordHerald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
