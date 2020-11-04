Betty E. Monastra
Chambersburg, PA - Betty E. Monastra, age 92, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Shook Home. Born August 1, 1928, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Ethel Wingert Sweigert.
Mrs. Monastra worked at the former Stanley Company as a Press Operator and Seamstress for 30 years, after she married her late husband, they moved to NY State where she worked for an additional 14 years as a temporary seamstress. She was a member of St. John's UCC, the AARP, both nationally and locally and the Ft. Loudon Senior Center. A gifted artist, she enjoyed painting, music, dancing, reading, traveling, and most recently, word search puzzles.
She is survived by two step-daughters, Barbara Gonzalaz of Long island, NY and Carol Hayman of Florida, five step-grandchildren, cousins, Gertrude Zeger, Saundra Ramey of Chambersburg, PA and Debra Myers of Mercersburg, PA , and long-time family friends, Diana Ashway, Lori Long, and Mallory Kauffman and other extended family to include the compassionate and caring staff at The Shook Home; the family wishes to extend their appreciation for the care given to Betty over the years In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Monastra in 1994 and a sister, Geraldine Sweigert.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 2 PM in Lincoln Cemetery, Chambersburg, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. John's U.C.C., 1811 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
