Betty J. (Monn) Freeman
Betty J. (Monn) Freeman
Mrs. Betty J. (Monn) Freeman, 92, a resident of Laurel Lakes, Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Twin Hill Drive, Waynesboro, PA, passed away, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in the nursing home.
Born May 5, 1928 in Tomstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Elizabeth Monn. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
She attended Quincy High School. She and her husband, the late Clark W. "Scotty" Freeman, were married in September 1944 in Hagerstown, MD. Mr. Freeman died on January 26, 1987.
In her early life, Mrs. Freeman was employed by the Waynesboro Knitting Mill, Connie's Sportswear, and The Record Herald. She enjoyed working in the yard and doing word finds.
She is survived by her son, Allen C. "Scotty" Freeman and his companion Deb; two grandchildren, Michele Cook and her husband Joe and Michael Freeman and his companion Tammy; two step-grandchildren, Melanie Shade and her husband, Duff and John Monn; three great-grandchildren, Christina Smith and her husband, Josh, Katie Smith and her companion, Jason and Andrew Freeman; two great-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-granddaughter, Kadance; one brother, Fred Monn; one sister, Louise; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one great-great-granddaughter, Avery Smith and numerous brothers and sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Mount Zion Cemetery, Mount Zion Road, Quincy, PA with Pastor Terry Ulrich officiating. Masks will be required. There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
