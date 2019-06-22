|
Betty J. Rowe, 86, of Edgemont, MD, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Greenfield Assisted Living of Hagerstown, MD.
Born May 14, 1933 at Edgemont, MD, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Elvin Fleagle and Bertha Pearl (Diehl) Fleagle.
She was a graduate of Smithsburg High School class of 1951 and a graduate of Waynesboro Business College.
Betty was a member of Blue Mountain Church of God, Edgemont, MD, where she taught Sunday School for over 70 years.
She retired from teaching after serving more then 30 years. 23 years with the Washington County Job Development Center and 10 years with the Washington County Board of Education.
Betty is survived by her husband of 61 years, Clyde M. Rowe whom she married June 30, 1957, sons, Dwayne Rowe and wife Debbie and Tim Rowe and wife Cindy, grandchildren, Angela Rowe and husband Iain, Sara Rowe and wife Bren, Brianna Rowe and Benjamin Rowe and wife Courtney, great-grandson, Bryson Rowe, brother, Theodore Fleagle and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Ada, Lorraine, Naomi, Violet, Irene.and Ruth and brothers, Lloyd, Vernon, Leon, Dan, Don Wayne and Leroy.
Services will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10:00am at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, with Pastor Joseph Stopyra officiating. Burial will be in Harbaugh Cemetery, Rouzerville, PA.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6-8pm at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Betty Rowe to Blue Mountain Church of God, 14233 Edgemont Road, Smithsburg, MD, 21783.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on June 22, 2019