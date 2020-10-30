Betty Jane Johns
Betty Jane (Lowans) Johns, age 90, a resident of Paramount Senior Living of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Chambersburg died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born March 16, 1930 in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Maurice R. and Annie K. (Kuhn) Lowans. Her husband Crawford T. Johns died April 6, 1994.
Betty Jane was a homemaker and worked briefly at the former County Market in Chambersburg. She was of the Christian faith and was an avid gardener, baker and cook. Betty Jane was a friend to all and loved her children, grandchildren and family dearly.
Surviving family are three sons, Theodore B. Johns, Desert Hot Springs, CA, Tony M. Johns of Chambersburg, PA, Darwin R. Johns of Hagerstown, MD; three daughters, Linda K. Lehman of Waynesboro, PA, Deborah F. Herman of Chambersburg, PA, Yvonne D. Rhone of Waynesboro, PA, two sisters, Shirley Shatzer of Greencastle, Joyce Black of Illinois; 6 grandchildren, Keith Lehman, Christine Lehman, Kelly Funk, Wendy Bard, Angela Varner, Jayme Rhone; 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson Jason Rhone, 3 brothers, Maurice Lowans Jr., Raymond Lowans, Marcus Lowans and 2 sisters, Patsy DuBois, Glenna Evans.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 4 at 2:00 PM at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Greencastle with Pastor David Rawley officiating. A private family viewing will be held at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home in Greencastle. Online condolences may be given at www.zimmermanfh.com