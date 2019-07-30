|
Mrs. Betty Joan (Barnes) Wagaman, 83, a resident of Michaux Manor Assisted Living Center and formerly of Spruce Road, both of South Mountain, PA, died Sunday morning, July 28, 2019, in the assisted living center.
Born October 29, 1935 in the Waynesboro Hospital, she was the daughter of the late William Edward and Anna Mary (Lensbower) Barnes. She was a lifelong resident of the South Mountain area.
Mrs. Wagaman graduated from Quincy High School with the Class of 1953. She later graduated from Maryland Medical Secretarial School, Hagerstown, MD, on October 13, 1954.
She and her husband of 36 years, the late Vincent Lee Wagaman, were married on October 24, 1970 at the South Mountain Bible Church. Mr. Wagaman died on October 8, 2006.
In her early life, Mrs. Wagaman worked at the Samuel Dixon State Hospital. She later worked in various offices with various duties, including payroll, purchasing, business manager, clerk typist II, and medical records assistant. She retired in 1986 after more than 25 years of service. She also served as a Notary Public from 1968 until she resigned that position on December 16, 2010.
She was a lifelong member of South Mountain Bible Church and the South Mountain Volunteer Fire Company. She was also a member of South Mountain Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, GO Club of F&M Bank and enjoyed volunteering an inspector at Guildford 5th Voting Place beginning in 1990. She also worked as a den mother while her son was in cub scouts, helped with the South Mountain Bible Church Youth Center, and was a charter member of Preserving our Heritage Archives and Museum.
Mrs. Wagaman enjoyed feeding the squirrels and birds, collecting coins, teddy bears and various knick knacks, dogs and cats, and playing the small organ.
She is survived by six children, Helen L. Smith of Chambersburg, PA; Betty M. George of Quincy, PA, Rodney E. Wagaman and Rickey S. Wagaman both of South Mountain; Stanley E. Barnes of New Franklin, PA; and Kevin L. Wagaman of Fayetteville, 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Karen Barnes; one sister, Evelyn Miller; and one brother, Robert Barnes.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, August 1, 2019, in Strang's Cemetery, South Mountain, PA, with Pastor William Gray officiating.
There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: South Mountain Bible Church, 11275 South Mountain Road, Fayetteville, PA 17222; South Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 92, South Mountain, PA 17261; or Preserving our Heritage Archives and Museum, P.O. Box 128, South Mountain, PA 17261.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
