Mrs. Betty L. (McDonald) Gardenhour, 90, of West 4th Street, Waynesboro, died Monday evening, May 13, 2019, in her home.
Born July 2, 1928 in Mercersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Reed McDonald and Gladys M. (Pine) Downin. She was raised by Joseph and Viola Keefer and lived her early life in the Mercersburg area.
Mrs. Gardenhour graduated from Lemasters High School with the Class of 1946. She later received her degree from Hagerstown Business College.
She and her husband of over 66 years, John E. Gardenhour, were married on July 2, 1952 in Hagerstown, MD.
In her early life, Mrs. Gardenhour worked for Reisner, Inc., Hagerstown, MD and for the probation department of Franklin County, PA. However, she was a homemaker most of her life.
She was a member of Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witnesses, Waynesboro, and enjoyed cake decorating, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Dennis Craig Gardenhour and his wife, Cheryl, Kerry Allen Gardenhour, Jay Lynn Gardenhour and his wife, Christy, and Stacey Dawn Harper, all of Waynesboro; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Carol Plank of Gettysburg, PA, Violet Markle of Hanover, PA, Sharon Saule of Haynesville, IL; one brother, Larry Downin of New Oxford, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Mae Wagaman Wetzel and Pauline Hull; and three brothers, Francis Downin, Warren Downin, and David Downin.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, May 17, 2019, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Thursday evening, and one hour prior to the service, Friday morning, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witness, 3901 Waynecastle Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 15, 2019